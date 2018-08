× Brush fire burning in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. – A farmer’s attempt to clear a field resulted in a fire starting near Ramona Monday, a witness told California Highway Patrol.

The 10-acre fire was reported on Old Julian Highway near Creek Hollow Drive, east of Ramona around 10:30 a.m.

No buildings were threatened as of 10:45 a.m., CHP reported.

Cal Fire ground crews are working to extinguish the flames.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.