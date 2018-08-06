Authorities identify man stabbed to death in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 38-year-old man who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in Balboa Park.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the 2700 block of Balboa Drive, near Redwood Circle, found Nicholas Turner of San Diego suffering from puncture wounds to his upper body about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Medics took Turner to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

The person who made the 911 call reporting the crime, 47-year-old Damon Deon Crudup, was arrested on suspicion of inflicting the fatal injuries, Dupree said.

Crudup was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Police released no suspected motive for the slaying and did not disclose the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect.