9 years later, former Park View pitcher recalls winning Little League World Series

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- It's been nearly 10 years since Chula Vista's Park View Little League team won the Little League World Series.

Pitcher and first-baseman Luke Ramirez said it was baseball and that big win that led him to where he is today. Ramirez was just 13 years old when he and his teammates took home the trophy from the 2009 championship game.

“It was kind of confusion if it was a foul tip or strike three and ultimately the umpire said, 'strike three, he’s out' and it was just elation. It was really hard to describe,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez says that moment changed his life.

“It was far and above the best baseball experience I had in my whole life. Even going on to play in high school and college, but just playing on that stage and obviously achieve what we did, it was really special for me and for our team as a whole,” Ramirez said.

The now 22-year-old said because of the events that took place that summer, he grew a love for sports reporting. In fact, he just graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a degree in journalism.

“Being 13 and having to do interviews and on-camera stuff, it just kind of opened my eyes to that whole aspect of sports -- covering it with a media emphasis. So since then it’s been my dream,” Ramirez said.

He is making yet another dream a reality -- something he believes this year's Park View Little League team can also do.

“I got to see a little bit of their game last night, their opening win in San Bernardino and there was a lot of resemblance to our team and what it takes to win at the little league level,” Ramirez said.

Having been in their shoes before, he is pitching some advice to them.

“Take a step back every once in a while and soak it in because even in San Bernardino now, it’s a special time. They’re dorming together as 12 and 13-year-olds so they’re really creating relationships and connections that could last a long time,” Ramirez said.

Even though they don't see each other often, Ramirez said he will always have a special bond with his former teammates. As for baseball, Ramirez said it has been a while since he has played, as right now he is focusing on golf and his career.