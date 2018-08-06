× 8 hospitalized following collision on Highway 76

SAN DIEGO — – Eight people were hospitalized Monday following a head-on collision in the Pauma Valley area.

The two-vehicle collision was reported around 8 a.m. on state Route 76 about a half-mile west of Casino Pauma in Pauma Valley, an unincorporated community in North County, Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

Five adults and three children were transported to Palomar Medical Center Escondido, four with major injuries and four with minor injuries, Bortisser said.

The crash prompted the California Highway Patrol to close eastbound and westbound SR-76 between Pauma Reservation Road and Cole Grade Road at 8:25 a.m., but traffic was moving again in both directions an hour later, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said.