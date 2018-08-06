5 people killed in Orange County plane crash ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The five people killed in a plane crash in a Santa Ana parking lot were identified Monday.

The victims were Navid Hakimi, 32, of Los Angeles; Floria Hakimi, 62, of Danville; Nasim Ghanadan, 29, of Alamo; Scott Shepherd, 53, and Lara Shepherd, 42, both of Diablo, according to the Orange County Coroner.

Category III Aviation Corp, a San Francisco real estate firm, owned the plane, FAA records showed. Ghanadan, the 29-year-old victim, worked as a real estate consultant who lived in the Bay Area, KTLA reported.

The Cessna 414 aircraft went down at the parking lot of a Staples store in the 3900 block of Bristol Street at 12:28 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said.

The plane left the Buchanan Field Airport in Concord at 10:23 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana at 12:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

No one on the ground was hurt and there were no other passengers in the plane.

The plane hit a vehicle, but the driver was shopping inside Staples when the plane went down, according to O.C. Fire Authority.

All five victims were declared dead at the scene, the agency said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.