Suspected drunk drivers arrested in deadly Vista crash

VISTA, Calif. — A woman was killed in an early-morning crash on state Route 78 Sunday, causing California Highway Patrol officers to close lanes and divert traffic off the freeway throughout the morning.

Dispatchers first received a report of the four-car crash on westbound state Route 78 at Mar Vista Drive around 2:15 a.m.

One of the cars landed on its roof in the center divider, dispatchers were told.

At least two of the cars struck the car that rolled over after an initial crash had already happened, according to local media. Drivers of both those cars were arrested for suspicion of drunken driving.

The woman who was killed was of unknown age, Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

Five other people were taken to hospitals, he said.

Deputies shut down all westbound lanes of the 78 Freeway at Sycamore Avenue, forcing drivers to take surface streets. The freeway was still closed as of 10 a.m.