Orange County plane crash kills all 5 people aboard

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Five people were killed when a Cessna 414 aircraft plane crashed down on the parking lot of a shopping center in Orange County Sunday, officials confirmed.
Orange County Fire Authority and Costa Mesa Fire Department responded to the scene in the 3900 block of Bristol Street in Santa Ana. The shopping area is located near the John Wayne Airport.
The area is located by the South Coast Metro shopping area.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
