Orange County plane crash kills all 5 people aboard

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Five people were killed when a Cessna 414 aircraft plane crashed down on the parking lot of a shopping center in Orange County Sunday, officials confirmed.

A Cessna 414 aircraft declared an emergency and crashed into a mall parking lot near the the @JohnWayneAir in Santa Ana, CA today at 12:28 p.m. PDT. The #FAA will investigate and the @NTSB will determine the cause of the accident. — The FAA (@FAANews) August 5, 2018

Santa Ana – At approx 12:30 pm a small plane crashed into a parking lot in the 3800 blk of S. Bristol St. Five people on the plane have died. No injuries on the ground. OCFA & Santa Ana PD are in Unified Command. S. Bristol is closed between Sunflower & Callens Common. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 5, 2018

Orange County Fire Authority and Costa Mesa Fire Department responded to the scene in the 3900 block of Bristol Street in Santa Ana. The shopping area is located near the John Wayne Airport.

Medical group has been established to handle patient care and treatment. OCSD “Duke” helicopter is also onscene — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 5, 2018

Never in my life did I think I would see a plane fall out of the sky. #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/qcXT4bTMTR — ellaphant 🇲🇾 (@xomissella) August 5, 2018

The area is located by the South Coast Metro shopping area.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.