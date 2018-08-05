Main break floods roads, closes businesses in Midway District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A water main break left a small lake on Midway Drive Sunday evening, wreaking havoc for drivers, businesses and residents alike.

The flooded area stretched from Barnett Avenue to Rosecrans Street along Midway. Police diverted traffic in the area while crews rushed to make repairs to an 18-inch diameter pipe that broke around 5:15 p.m.

A water main break leaves a small lake on Midway Dr. in between Barnet and Rosecrans. Police have this end of the street blocked off. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/OgW28MN6ig — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 6, 2018

Businesses in the area, like the popular Volare Italian Restaurant on Barnett, were forced to close for lack of water. A local laundromat turned away customers with a "Closed -- No Water" sign.

City officials did not provide a timetable for a return to service in the area.

Joel Camacho was going to wash his clothes at a coin laundry but was met with a “closed no water” sign. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/NILlP6bJol — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 6, 2018