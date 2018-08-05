Main break floods roads, closes businesses in Midway District

SAN DIEGO -- A water main break left a small lake on Midway Drive Sunday evening, wreaking havoc for drivers, businesses and residents alike.
The flooded area stretched from Barnett Avenue to Rosecrans Street along Midway. Police diverted traffic in the area while crews rushed to make repairs to an 18-inch diameter pipe that broke around 5:15 p.m.
Businesses in the area, like the popular Volare Italian Restaurant on Barnett, were forced to close for lack of water. A local laundromat turned away customers with a "Closed -- No Water" sign.
City officials did not provide a timetable for a return to service in the area.
32.749659 -117.206110