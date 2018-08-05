× Firefighters knock down blaze at Point Loma ‘hoarder house’

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews responded to the scene of what officials described as a ‘hoarder house’ in Point Loma Sunday.

Neighbors who live adjacent to the home alerted authorities sometime around 8 a.m. of the house fire.

Two residents managed to escape in the nick of time, said Battalion Chief Craig Newell, with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Newell added the family did not have operating smoke detectors inside their home and they were informed of the fire by neighbors who spotted smoke coming from their house.

After leaving the fire, the residents went back into the home to rescue their dog.

Chief Newell urges residents not to run back into a burning building for any reason, because it causes a much greater risk.

The full-sized German Shepard managed to escape the burning home on her own. Authorities contacted Animal Control, but neighbors voluntarily took the dog in.

The fire posed a challenge for fire crews as it was difficult to get access and that debris were piled “waist-high,” said Newell.

Authorities believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.

There is extensive damage through the house and attic, said Newell.

One resident was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation.

The amount of damages has not been determined.

The Red Cross was requested for the displaced residents.