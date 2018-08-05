County braces for yet another heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Southern California faces yet another heat wave this week.

National Weather Service forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, as temperatures were expected to soar as high as triple-digits everywhere except the immediate coast across a large swath of the Southland from Santa Barbara to San Diego and even stretching into Nevada.

Temperatures near the San Diego County shoreline will be in the mid-to- upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, while Monday high temperatures were expected to reach into the mid- to high 90s in locales region-wide and the 100s in Escondido, Ramona and Alpine, with temperatures a few degrees cooler on Tuesday.

A high of about 113 degrees has been predicted for Borrego Springs on both days.

The heat will start to subside midweek.

"Some monsoonal moisture will return beginning Wednesday with high temperatures not quite as extreme," the NWS said.

Further north, the Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles county mountains were placed under a red flag warning from 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 10 a.m. Tuesday, amid weather potentially ripe for wildfire.