CAMP PENDLETON– A 3-acre brush fire sparked near the center of Camp Pendleton Sunday.

Authorities reported around 12:15 p.m. that the fire was burning on the Wilcox range, located close to the center of the base and that smoke was visible from the surrounding community.

A three acre vegetation fire is burning on Wilcox range near the center of the base. CPFD on the scene. Smoke visible from surround community. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) August 5, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.