SUV causes gas leak after crashing into Vista battery store

VISTA, Calif. — An SUV careened into a battery store in Vista this morning, causing a gas leak that had to be stopped.

Around 2:45 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a building at 740 S Santa Fe Ave in Vista, according to San Diego sheriff’s Sgt. Lon Nguyen. A Battery World store is located at the address. The collision sheared a telephone pole from its base and struck a natural gas line.

The five occupants of the Tahoe — a 40-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl — all got out of the car without assistance from emergency personnel, Nguyen said.

According to 10News, the woman, who was pregnant, was driving and fell asleep at the wheel before the crash. She suffered a bruise to her forehead, Nguyen said. The other occupants had no apparent injuries, but all five were taken to local hospitals to be evaluated.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, Nguyen said.

Deputies blocked nearby streets while crews stopped the gas leak.

It’s unclear how badly damaged the Battery World is or when it will be able to re-open, but TV news footage showed a corner of the front of the building was caved in.

Attempts to contact the owner of the business were not immediately successful.