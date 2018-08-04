Man stabbed to death in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — One man is believed to have stabbed another man to death in Balboa Park Saturday, police said.

Police dispatchers received a call at 9:49 a.m. reporting a stabbing in Balboa Park near Redwood Circle, San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Officers and medics found a 38-year-old man with stab injuries to his upper body, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Dupree said.

Police suspect the 47-year-old man who reported the attack was responsible for the death, and he was arrested.

The victim’s identity was not being released pending notification of next of kin.