× Man attempting to break up a fight at party suffers serious head injuries

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered serious, but non-life threatening head injuries Saturday when he was kicked and punched by two men while trying to break up a fight between two women at a party in San Diego.

The women began fighting at 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of 15th Street in the East Village neighborhood and two men attempted to intervene and became involved in the fight with the women, according to Officer Steve Bourasa with the San Diego Police Department.

A third man attempted to help the women and was assaulted by the other two men, who knocked him to the ground and kicked and punched him, Borusa said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening head injuries, said Borusa.

No arrests were reported. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.