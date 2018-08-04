Robbery suspects arrested after chase, rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested three robbery suspects after they fled the scene of a rollover crash in Rancho Penasquitos Saturday night.

The vehicle crashed just before 8:30 p.m., flipping over on 14500 Penasquitos Drive, between Interstate 15 and Black Mountain Open Space Park.

One man — suspected of a robbery nearby — got out of the car and ran from the crash site. Another two robbery suspects were trapped in the vehicle and arrested at the scene.

Police helicopters and patrol cars combed the area for signs of the fleeing man, who they eventually tracked down and arrested.

At least one of the suspects suffered minor injuries in the dramatic crash, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

SDPD said a fourth suspect may still be missing.