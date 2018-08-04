Another heat wave bears down on SoCal

SAN DIEGO — Another heat wave is expected to hit Southern California early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, high pressure will expand this weekend and early next week, bringing very warm temperatures, especially Monday and Tuesday.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to return to the region by Wednesday that will help temperatures drop, but will also bring an uptick in humidity.

An Excessive Heat Watch remains in effects from Monday morning through Tuesday evening for the San Diego valley and mountain communities below 5000 feet.

The National Weather Service says the combination of heat and humidity could lead to an increase of heat-related illnesses. The agency recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces, and checking on relatives and neighbors.