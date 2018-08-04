Three Marines suffer stab wounds in Orange County fight

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — An altercation left three Marines with stab wounds Saturday, officials said.

Authorities say they received a call shortly after 1 p.m. about three people who were fighting in a parking lot near a bar in San Clemente, KTLA reported.

It was previously reported that the three were attempting to break up a fight, but a spokesperson told KSWB sister station KTLA they were involved in an disagreement that turned physical against two men and a woman.

One of the men apparently stabbed all three Marines. The Marines were identified as a 23-year-old and two 21-year-olds, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect and his two acquaintances were detained at a nearly hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.