Video: Passenger drags unconscious man off Calif. train

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Video showed an unconscious Metro passenger being dragged off a train in Long Beach Wednesday night by another passenger.

The disturbing video was recorded by a witness who described what happened to FOX 11 Thursday. The witness said a passenger didn’t want to delay his ride while waiting for paramedics and dragged the unconscious man off the blue line train at the Wardlow station.

Prior to the dragging incident, the unconscious man wearing a medical wristband suffered a seizure, threw up, then collapsed, FOX 11 reported.

The witness said paramedics eventually arrived to take care of the man and the train was held, FOX 11 reported.

Long Beach Fire Department officials told FOX 11 he was treated for seizures and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Metro released a statement to FOX 11:

“Metro is working with our law enforcement partners in investigating an incident at the Metro Blue Line’s Wardlow Station when an unconscious male was removed from a Blue Line train by another rider. Obviously, this is very disturbing and we never want to see this on our system. We’re getting all the facts including reviewing the video from the train and the platform, and we’ll share more details when they’re available.”

WARNING: The unedited video contains graphic images and language. Some viewers may consider it disturbing.