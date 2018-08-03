Fawn dies hours after getting rescued from fence in Torrey Highlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A handful of San Diegans found a fawn trapped between fence posts in Torrey Highlands and helped rescue it, but the adolescent deer sadly died a short time later.

The fawn was stuck in a fence at a club on Lopelia Meadows Place near Torrey Highlands Thursday morning.

A resident called San Diego police who referred it to our Humane Law Enforcement. An animal officer and a few concerned citizens pulled on the fence bars to widen a gap and pulled the fawn to safety.

The animal was evaluated by Project Wildlife Care Center staff, then sent to San Diego Fawn Rescue. While being evaluated, the fawn died, according to animal care officials.

It was unknown how the fawn managed to get stuck in the fence, but rescuers said incidents like this were common.