Students get help after Coleman University closes

SAN DIEGO – Coleman University will shut the doors August 5 after failing to secure a regional accreditation for the school. The closing has 204 students looking for what to do next.

School administrators were extremely disappointed with the decision to shut down.

“I’m very sorry to have to close,” said Norbert Kubilus, President and CEO of Coleman University.

Eight colleges met with students Thursday who were looking for a new school.

“Talking with these students we want to make sure they make the best choice for them,” said Dina Soliman, Dean of DeVry University.

Kubilus told FOX 5 he's very proud of the students who he worked with over the past 6 years.

“These students who come out of here have a strong technology base, but they also have the soft skills to go into business,” said Kubilius.

After 55 years and instructing over 10,000 students, Coleman University will turn all transcripts over to their students before closing the campus.