Report: San Diego dentist arrested for sexual assault at Las Vegas strip hotel

SAN DIEGO — Four California dentists were arrested after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at a Las Vegas strip hotel.

Ali Badoobeh, a 30-year-old dentist from Carmel Valley was in Las Vegas to celebrate a friend’s birthday, KTNV reported.

An arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas station states a woman met Badoobeh at the Wynn hotel-casino for drinks. At some point, the two left the bar and went to his hotel room where he hugged and kissed her, according to KTNV.

Once inside the room, Badoobeh allegedly pulled down the women’s pants. She stated she was not there for sexual relations, when more events began to unfold.

The woman says another man appeared in the room completely undressed, and that Badoobeh forced her to perform oral sex on his friend.

While trying to fight her way off the two men, an additional nude man appeared. The woman says she was also forced to perform oral sex on the third man.

The woman added she was forced to have sexual intercourse with the men, and that Badoobeh forced her to have anal sex with him.

She says she repeatedly asked the men to stop. Once the alleged assault was over, she was able to leave.

The security team at the Wynn hotel-casino were contacted after the woman met with a friend.

Seven people were taken into custody after security contacted the Las Vegas police department.

Badoobeh, along with:

Poria Edalat, 30

Saman Edalat, age 39

Sina Edalat, age 34

were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The other three men are from Los Angeles county.

The four men face sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping charges.

KTNV reports Badoobeh’s attorney said a video was turned into that District Attorney’s office and that it proves the sexual acts were consensual.