Police seek gunman who shot victim in broad daylight

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man in his 30s who shot another man Friday in the City Heights area.

Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots shortly before 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue off University Avenue, San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Stirk said.

The man, whose age was unknown, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Stirk said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts with long black hair.

He was last seen driving an early 2000s blue pickup truck northbound on Van Dyke Avenue, Stirk said.