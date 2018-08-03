Police search for suspects in year-old homicide that took young man’s life

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for fatally shooting a 23- year-old man one year ago near his family’s San Carlos-area home.

Cyniace Vilsaint of San Diego was shot in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2017. A family member drove him to Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying and have released no descriptions of the suspect or suspects.

On Aug. 9, 2017, authorities announced a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, with retired San Diego County Sheriff’s Capt. Roy Heringer pledging $6,000 in added funding to the San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ standard $1,000 reward for useful information in the case.

Heringer worked as a facilities manager at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, where Vilsaint was a member.

Anyone who might have information related to the shooting is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.