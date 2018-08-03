Police ramp up search for driver in hit-and-run that killed teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Local law enforcement is ramping up their search for answers nearly one month after a teen was hit and killed in Golden Hill.

California Highway Patrol officers say on July 8, a Toyota 4-Runner kept driving after hitting 19-year-old Briella Rojas just before 10 p.m. on state Route 94 near 28th Street. Rojas died at the scene.

Investigators believe the SUV is gray or blue and a 2004 to 2008 model. The 4-Runner likely has damage to the front and side of the vehicle, right headlamp and right fog lamp. It is also missing the Toyota emblem from the front grill.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call the CHP at 858-637-3800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.