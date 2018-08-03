Phil Mickelson shows off hilarious dance moves to sell dress shirts

SAN DIEGO – Pro golfer Phil Michelson showed his moves for a TV commercial and he says it’s okay to laugh at him.

The Rancho Santa Fe resident showed off his dance moves as he avoids golf balls. He did it for an endorsement deal for Mizzen + Main.

Mickelson, 48, began wearing the long-sleeved shirts at the Players Championship in May.

The video is quickly gaining popularity online because of Mickelson’s “Killer Dad Dance Moves.”

“I think it’s fun to laugh at yourself, and certainly that’s what I’m doing in this commercial because it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me,” Mickelson said after his first round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.