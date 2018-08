FALLBROOK, Calif. — A child died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Fallbrook, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Heald Lane near Fallbrook Street, near the Fallbrook Community Center, North County Fire Protection District said.

The child was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital but died from their injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.