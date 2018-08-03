Marshall Faulk’s time with NFL Network to end after scandal

SAN DIEGO – Former San Diego State star Marshall Faulk will be parting ways from the NFL Network ahead of the 2018-2019 season.

Faulk had been suspended since December. A former colleague accused Faulk and six other men of sexual harassment.

Faulk had worked on NFLN’s top Sunday pregame show and as part of its “Thursday Night Football” coverage. The lawsuit claimed Faulk groped the woman’s breasts and behind.

“Representatives for Faulk and Evans are finishing up the language of their exits. Faulk’s contract had at least one more year on it. One clause in the deals, sources said, will prevent either side from suing the other,” New York Post stated.

The NFL Network has not commented on the matter.

Faulk had worked with the network since 2015 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.