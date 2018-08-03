Man holds City Heights pharmacist at gunpoint, steals codeine

SAN DIEGO — A man clad in sweats flashed a pistol while stealing codeine cough syrup from a City Heights pharmacy Friday.
The robbery at Care Pharmacy on El Cajon Boulevard took place shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
After asking the pharmacist about a prescription, the robber flashed a handgun. Employees fled as the man made his way behind the counter and grabbed the drugs.
The thief — a thin, roughly 6-foot man wearing gray sweat pants and a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head — ran off to the south through an alley off the 4300 block of Altadena Avenue, Sgt. Michael Stirk said.
The man was described as African American and in his twenties.
32.745906 -117.105885