Man holds City Heights pharmacist at gunpoint, steals codeine

SAN DIEGO — A man clad in sweats flashed a pistol while stealing codeine cough syrup from a City Heights pharmacy Friday.

The robbery at Care Pharmacy on El Cajon Boulevard took place shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After asking the pharmacist about a prescription, the robber flashed a handgun. Employees fled as the man made his way behind the counter and grabbed the drugs.

The thief — a thin, roughly 6-foot man wearing gray sweat pants and a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head — ran off to the south through an alley off the 4300 block of Altadena Avenue, Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The man was described as African American and in his twenties.