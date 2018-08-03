× Man found guilty of punching cop, resisting arrest

SAN DIEGO – A man who was arrested after punching an officer near a street demonstration at Chicano Park in February was found guilty assault and resisting arrest Friday.

Frederick Jefferson was charged with resisting officers and punching one of them in the face during a demonstration on February 3.

Jurors found Jefferson guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting an officer and one count of resisting arrest.

During the trial, officials testified that the 39-year-old defendant reacted violently when officers got out of their patrol car and tried to grab the his arms after ordering him to get out of the street and walk on the sidewalk.

Jefferson faces up to nine years and four months in prison when he is sentence on August 31.