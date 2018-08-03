Local firefighters say NorCal fires differ from SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two dozen firefighters from the Chula Vista Fire Department are in Northern California to help battle several fires.

FOX 5 spoke to Chris Elwart, who is battling the flames of the Ferguson Fire. Elwart said he is responsible for rescuing firefighters who go down in the field.

He said wildfires in the north are different from Sourthern California fires.

"One of the biggest differences is the terrain," said Elwart. "Steeper hills and taller trees that blocks our vision sometimes."

He also mentioned the current conditions surrounding the Ferguson Fire.

"The territory here is so smokey, we can't see where the fire is actually at. The whole valley is filled with smoke. A lot of times you can't see where the fire is coming from," Elwart said.

The Ferguson fire has killed two people and scorched more than 70,000 acres. The fire is 41% contained.