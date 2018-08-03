Every parent at Disney: Comedian explains what it’s like

ORLANDO — If you have ever been to a Disney theme park, you might relate to this guy’s experience.

Comedian John Crist added a video to Facebook called “every parent at Disney” and shows him at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

At one point, Crist passes a kiosk selling Disney World memorabilia and points out, “$45 for bedazzled mouse ears?! Baby, you want these or you want to go to college?”

Many people agreed they’ve said this to their kids at some point, “No, you can not have Goofy-shaped chicken nuggets! Sit down; your mother brought ham sandwiches.”

People are loving it. The video has been shared more than 200,000 times.

