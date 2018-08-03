Escondido family on edge after home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- An Escondido family says it's hard to get a good night's sleep after as many as three men broke in their home through a kitchen window.

Crystal Mcwhorter told FOX 5 the incident happened just after midnight Friday at her apartment off North Fig Street and East Mission Avenue.

“Home is where you feel comfortable and I don’t even feel comfortable in my own home anymore,” Mcwhorter said.

Mcwhorter's 15-year-old son said he was on the phone in the living room when he heard someone enter the kitchen.

“My son came in my room, pushed open my door and told me there was someone in my house,” Mcwhorter said.

Mcwhorter said she ran to see what was going on.

“I [saw] a guy jumping out my kitchen window and two guys went running down Mission, down Grape. I ran in. I woke up my husband and looked out my bedroom window and [saw] them running down Grape,” Mcwhorter said.

Mcwhorter said she called police but when officers got there the men were long gone. However, she was able to show detectives some evidence left behind.

“The screen was off. My window was open. There was stuff here where you can see he stepped on stuff, and my screen was placed here next to my refrigerator. So I know he was in my house. He actually put the screen next to my refrigerator,” Mcwhorter said. “To know that someone was in my house was very, very scary for me because I have kids that live here."

The mother of three said now she wonders what the intentions were of the man who got in and his two buddies tagging along with him.

“I think that if my son wouldn’t have ran to me they could have hurt him,” Mcwhorter said. “I'd just like to thank God for protecting my family."

The Escondido Police Department is investigating but so far no arrests have been made.

The Mcwhorter family is now taking steps to further protect themselves.