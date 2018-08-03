CSUSM warns students of indecent exposure on campus

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Campus police issued a warning about an alleged indecent exposure report at Cal State University San Marcos Thursday.

A woman told CSUSM police a man was masturbating in a car as she walked past. It happened in Parking Lot C at 4:55 p.m. Thursday.

She described the man as a clean-shaving man in his 20s with a Middle Eastern accent. He was in a light gold or beige BMW with a California license plate.

It was unknown if the person was a student.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call University Police at 760-750-4567. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Campus police reminded students to trust your instincts.

“If you feel unsafe in any situation, go with your gut. If you see a situation in which a person may be assaulted, contact law enforcement immediately by dialing 911.”

Victims of any form of sexual harassment or assault are encouraged to seek confidential support at CSUSM’s Student Health and Counseling Center.