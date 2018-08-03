CHP officers rock out to the Ramones on USS Midway in ‘lip sync challenge’

SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol released a YouTube video Friday of its “lip sync challenge,” and part of it was filmed right here in San Diego.

Dozens of fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the country have participated in the challenge, and now the CHP is the latest to join in. The CHP’s video, which has more than 12,000 views, is a compilation of officers across the state lip-syncing and dancing to California-themed tunes.

“This Lip Sync challenge has inspired us to celebrate this great state and the people we serve,” the CHP wrote on its YouTube page. “It was a tough decision, and since California is the shining star of so many wonderful songs, we couldn’t pick just one.”

On the USS Midway, officers are seen rocking out to “California Sun” by the Ramones.

The video even features the agency’s chipmunk mascot, Chipper.

The Border Division, Coastal Division, Central Division, Southern Division, Golden Gate Division and Valley Division all participated in the video.

“Unfortunately, due to demanding emergency operations associated with the devastating wildfires in northern California, our friends in CHP Northern Division were unable to participate in this video,” the CHP wrote.