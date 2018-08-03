Car crashes into City Heights Walgreens after police chase

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a City Heights Walgreens early Friday evening after a chase with police.

Officers tried to pull the car over because it was reported stolen, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

When the driver refused, police say they chased the driver before the suspect crashed into another car and into the drug store, near the corners of Fairmount and University Avenue. The driver was then detained by police.

SDPD did not immediately report any injuries in the crash.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.