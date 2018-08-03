89-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — An 89-year-old man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries Friday when his car rolled over in the Bay Terraces area, police said.

It happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of Parkside Avenue east of National City, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The man was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion northbound on Parkside Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle, causing the car to overturn in the street, Bourasa said.

The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his upper body that were not expected to be life-threatening, Bourasa said.