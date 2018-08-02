Woman killed after argument with roommate in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A woman died after her elderly roommate shot her in their Chula Vista home, police said Thursday.

A man called Chula Vista police at 2:46 a.m. and admitted to shooting a roommate after getting into an argument, according to investigators.

Police went to the home on G Street where the man surrendered. They found the woman’s body inside the home.

“He said after the argument he went and retrieved a firearm,” an officer said. “He then shot his roommate.”

Police arrested the man in his 80s. The woman who had recently moved into the home was in her mid-50s.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact CVPD.