The Darkest Minds

This movie is so damn derivative that…I was tempted to take my review of Maze Runner or Divergent, and just change the title, and submit that.

It basically takes everything you’ve seen in dystopian, YA stories before, and steals a bit from the X-Men franchise. I swear, I kept waiting for Professor Xavier to show up and help these kids harness their powers.

President Gray (The West Wing’s Bradley Whitford), sporting a white beard, making us think he might be an evil President like Donald Sutherland was in Hunger Games, addresses the world. There’s an illness called Idiopathic Adolescent Acute Neurodegeneration. And Idiopathic is the perfect word to describe this movie. In fact, even the illness and how it manifests itself are never properly explained. My wife and I couldn’t figure out why when one young girl touched her mother’s arm, she wakes up in the morning not even remembering her. And the news was implying that half the adolescent population is getting this disease. Okay, well…why later in the movie are there no kids at all? And why do cities look like a nuclear bomb went off? Wouldn’t everything look the same, just without kids? And, were all kids now wiped out? Were couples banned from having children? Maybe those questions were answered eventually, but my wife and I only stayed for an hour of this garbage.

So, kids get separated from their parents and put in cages (ah…how many critics are going to talk about Trump when reviewing this, especially when the kids that are “orange” have all the power?). From the cages, the government kills off the ones that are red or orange, because they possess the most power. They’re also fond of doing Jedi mind tricks. Every time a character hypnotized an adult and told her what to do, and they repeated it with a glazed look in their eyes…I’d lean into my wife and say “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” At that point, the only enjoyment we got from this movie was making fun of all the things happening while we watched it.

At one point when Ruby (Amandla Stenberg) is in a slave labor camp (which also didn’t make sense), my wife said “Hey…that’s the girl from that movie ‘Everything, Everything.’ Boy, she’s got some bad genes.” [that’s the movie where the teenager had a disease that kept her in the house 24 hours a day].

Ruby escapes the camp, with the help of a social worker (Mandy Moore), who has somehow become a doctor. That provides her access to the kids. She’s part of a group called The League. It would be great that they’re helping her, but when she touches the arm of her assistant, just as Christopher Walken did in The Dead Zone…she sees some creepy stuff from his past. So she escapes the League, and goes on the run with a rag-tag group of green kids (that means they’re super-smart, but possess no powers). That group consists of Zu (Miya Cech), the horribly named Chubs (Skylan Brooks), and leader Liam (Harris Dickinson). He has the same look as all those other teen hunks in the YA movies, and of course, that means a love interest for Ruby. What did you expect? Did you think kids with powers like this would look like Clint Howard and Kristen Schaal?

Ruby is afraid to kiss him, because sometimes lighting bolts shoot out of her and Zu, and those can cause damage. I leaned in and said to my wife, “I dunno. I can think of some ways that might enhance things.” But I digress.

Oh, there’s also tracers, which is a futurist word for bounty hunters. The kids have to content with a nasty Lady Jane on their tail. She’s got a better nickname than Chubs.

The kids diet consists mostly of Twinkies. Not sure if that’s product placement or just…if you’re making a movie geared towards teens, why not have them eating crap they’d love to eat instead of green beans and broccoli.

Fortunately for the teens, and unfortunately for the movie critics, this is the first of a trilogy based on books by Alexandra Bracken.

0 stars.