Strip club owner speaks out after church buys neighboring property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Rock Church on Thursday announced its purchase of one of San Diego’s oldest strip clubs, and the owner of Les Girls Theater next door says she was also contacted about selling her property.

Kathleen Morgan says she has no issue with a church buying the Midway district property, formerly known as The Body Shop. However, she does have an issue with the phone calls she claims she started receiving about three months ago.

“I was called maybe 15 times by these ‘alleged investors’ and they didn’t say who they were,” Morgan said.

Morgan says she eventually learned the investors were associated with The Rock Church and were interested in buying her building as well. She says the communications started out friendly but claims things “fell apart as time went on when they realized that no, I was not going to sell the property.”

A spokesperson for The Rock Church confirms investors did reach out to Morgan to ask if she had any interest in selling, but that they stopped contacting her when she said no.

"If they put a church there, I'm fine with that. I really don't have an issue with that at all and we can coexist," Morgan said.

The Rock Church has not decided what to do with its purchased property but wants to offer help to anyone looking to turn away from that lifestyle.