Stolen vintage skateboard collection returned to owner

SAN DIEGO – A days after vintage skateboards worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a Talmadge surf and skate shop, the collector said they were returned Wednesday.

A day after Mikey Whaley, the owner of Pakk Ratt Records and Puss In Boots Vintage, told FOX 5 that at least 10 collectors skate decks were stolen, the items showed up at the store.

The decks were reported missing on Friday and surveillance video from a neighboring business showed a man with a skateboard milling around, Whaley said. He suspected it was the same man who was in his store the day before “casing” it.

Whaley said to many it may not seem like a big deal – but those skate decks collected from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s are no longer in production.

“This guy just totally just robbed like a huge part of my childhood you know it’s kind of a bummer, like those boards mean a lot to me,” said Whaley.

No arrests were made.

If anyone with information about the theft was asked to call San Diego Police Department or Crimestoppers.