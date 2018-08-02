Rock Church buys strip club

SAN DIEGO – The Body Shop, whose “NUDE GIRLS” neon sign flickered above Point Loma’s Midway district for 50-plus years, has been stripped of its old ways.

“We are not sure what we are going to do with the old Body Shop building,” said Miles McPherson, senior pastor of the Rock Church, “but you can rest assured it will never be a sex shop again.”

In June, the church and several investors bought the aging strip club for $1.2 million. McPherson and financial backers, including controversial developer and former San Diego Port Commissioner David Malcolm, held a news conference at the site Wednesday.

The purchase, Malcolm said, eliminates a suggestive come-on seen by generations of drivers exiting Interstate 8 at Rosecrans Street.

“We can clean up the entrance to the Point Loma community and one of the gateways to San Diego,” said Malcolm, whose Port Commission tenure ended in a 2003 conflict-of-interest lawsuit. (After pleading guilty and serving 80 days in custody and three years’ probation, his conviction was expunged and he was allowed to plead not guilty to a misdemeanor.)

