Police search for missing man with autism, epilepsy

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man with autism and epilepsy who walked away from his home on Sunday.

Guillermo Gradilla has a history of running away and has been known to travel to Mexico and the Los Angeles area to find relatives, according to San Diego police.

On Monday, Gradilla was cited by the Metropolitan Transit System for fare evasion near the 700 block of E Street in Chula Vista.

Gradilla is described as Hispanic, 5’7″,185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Gradilla’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or the Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.