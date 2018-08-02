Police respond to shooting reports at Ohio Air Force base hospital

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — Local authorities and base security forces responded to reports of a possible shooting at an Ohio Air Force base hospital Thursday.
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base confirmed on Twitter that emergency responders were called to the Wright-Patt Hospital, just outside Dayton, shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Base personnel were ordered to shelter in place.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Division also confirmed they were “responding to reports of an active shooter,” at the base.
The nearby Wright State University tweeted that they had heard reports of an “active shooter situation” and that they were told “the incident has been contained.”
