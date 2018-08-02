Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Tierrasanta crash

SAN DIEGO – A 24-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when he collided with a car in the Tierrasanta area, police said Thursday.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Camino Playa Acapulco near Antigua Boulevard, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

A 24-year-old man was riding a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle at high speed eastbound on Antigua when he collided with a 2012 Prius driven by a 51-year-old man who was turning onto Antigua Boulevard from Camino Playa Acapulco, Zwibel said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries believed to be life-threatening, Zwibel said. The driver of the Prius remained at the scene after the collision and had a minor complaint of pain, he said.

Department traffic division officers were investigating the collision.