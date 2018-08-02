× Motor home bursts into flames on Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO — A 65-year-old woman suffered burns to her hands Thursday evening when a 20-foot motor home went up in flames on Fiesta Island.

The fire was reported about 5:35 p.m. on the west side of the island and was knocked down by engine and fire boat crews that arrived within 10 minutes, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The fire was knocked down by 5:53 p.m. and the woman was treated at the scene for burns to her hands, Ysea said.

It was unclear if she was the owner of the recreational vehicle.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.