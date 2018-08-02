Front yard fight in Oceanside ends in suspected murder

SAN DIEGO — Police suspect a fight between two men in Oceanside ended in murder Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the confrontation in a front yard on Arthur Avenue near Vandegrift Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., according to Oceanside Police Department. When they arrived, one of the two men wasn’t breathing, and he died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from both police and paramedics.

Oceanside police are on the scene of a homicide on Arthur Ave. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/OcaeOCq0zR — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 2, 2018

Meanwhile, police have taken the other man into custody. Authorities have not charged the man yet.

Officers said the victim appeared to die from injuries he sustained in a fight, but they did not provide further details.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating. Witnesses were urged to contact Detective Ryan Malone of OPD at (760) 435-4537.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.