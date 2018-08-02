Drug lab found at home of woman accused in beating near Pala Casino

PALA, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies found a drug lab at the home of a woman accused of attacking three elderly victims on the Pala Indian Reservation, authorities said.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, three elderly residents of the Los Angeles area, who were Cambodian and did not speak English, broke down on the side of Pala Mission Road after leaving Pala Casino Spa & Resort. The suspect, 32-year-old Michelle Cagey Limon, approached the group and hit their car with a baseball bat, said Lt. Dave Schaller from the sheriff’s Valley Center Substation.

When two men got out of the car, Limon hit one with the bat and punched another in the face, Schaller said. The men ran while a woman stayed and took shelter inside the car. Limon then used the bat to smash out all of the windows and damage the car, Schaller said. When witnesses arrived, Limon ran.

The three victims were taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Schaller said.

When deputies arrested Limon at her home Thursday, they found a small clandestine drug lab, Schaller said.

Limon was charged with three counts of felony elder abuse, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

Deputies also took 37-year-old Matthew Geyer into custody for possession of a controlled substance.

San Diego County Hazardous Materials were called out to clean up the drug lab. Deputies initially thought it was a methamphetamine lab but HazMat investigators later determined it wasn’t. The Union-Tribune reported it was likely an illegal steroid operation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

County HazMat is on scene for the cleanup at the Pala meth lab. pic.twitter.com/XaTPrMq6FL — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) August 2, 2018