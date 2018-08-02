Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

NEW YORK – British scientists believe 100-feet ‘rogue’ waves could be the reason why so many boats have been sunk in the mysterious Bermuda Triangle.

The infamous body of water in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean stretches 700,000 square km (270,271 square miles) between Florida, Bermuda and Puerto-Rico.

Also known as the Devil’s Triangle, the area features multiple shipping lanes and has claimed over 1,000 lives in the last 100 years.

But experts at the University of Southampton believe the mystery can be explained by a natural phenomenon known as “rogue waves.”

Read more at FOX News.