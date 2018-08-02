Amtrak offers discounted Disneyland tickets

SAN DIEGO — Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner could be your key to a discounted trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

A Facebook post from the train service Thursday advertised the opportunity for discounted Disneyland tickets.

Booking your ticket through the Amtrak website can save you 5 percent on admission to the park, and the offer page also details opportunities to save 15 percent on rides on the Pacific Surfliner — perhaps for your trip to Anaheim.

Passengers who recently rode with Amtrak can also enter the reservation number from their trip for a discounted Disneyland offer. Deals include savings on 1-day and 2-day passes to the resort.

Read all the offer details here.