Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – McDonald’s apologized Wednesday after a pregnant woman claimed she was served a cleaning agent instead of a latte.

A mother who is pregnant with her third child said she was served a cleaning agent from a McDonald’s restaurant instead of the coffee drink she ordered Sunday morning, 660 News reported.

Sarah Douglas stopped at the drive-through in Lethbridge to order the latte. When she took a sip she knew something was wrong and pulled over to spit out the beverage.

Douglas returned to the restaurant to complain a staff member told her that two cleaning lines were hooked up to the latte machine, it was reported.

Alberta Health Services’ Health Link advised Douglas to poison control.

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s issued an apology on behalf of Dan Brown, the restaurant franchisee.

Douglas was warning others to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“As a mother, I want to make sure I have voice and that I’m being heard in terms of the safety of consumers, and how (alleged) negligence can affect people in such a drastic way,” she said.

A health inspector visited the restaurant and is not investigating further, according to McDonalds officials.

